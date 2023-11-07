AQI Improves Today Morning Delhi Air Now In 'Very Poor' Zone

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi and several cities of the National Capital Region improved to the“very poor” zone on Tuesday morning. Of the 10 cities with the worst air quality as of 11 am, five were in Haryana, three were in Rajasthan, and one in Uttar Pradesh. Just four cities recorded a“severe” AQI, down from seven a day ago. In the national capital, Delhi, the 24-hour average AQI was 390, a significant drop since Monday, data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed. This is the first time in five days that Delhi's AQI came below the \"severe\" level.

