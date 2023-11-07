Kerala: Robbers Go On Stabbing Spree In Thrissur; One Youth Killed, 2 Injured

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thrissur: A youth was stabbed to death in Thrissur's Diwanjimoola on Monday (Nov 6) night during a theft attempt. The deceased Sreerag (26) is an Olarikkara resident. Meanwhile, his two brothers were admitted to a hospital with injuries. The incident took place at 11.30 pm. The youths waiting for a friend near the passport office were attacked by a gang led by a man named Althaf. The group allegedly attempted to steal Sreerag's and other people's baggage.



The thieves went on a stabbing spree, leaving Sreerag dead on the spot, as they fought the stealing.

It all started at about 11 p.m. when Sreerag, his brothers Sreerekh and Sreeraj, and Ajmal were leaving the premises of the local train station after coming from Ernakulam. A bunch of attackers ambushed them and snatched their bags as they arrived at the Diwanjimoola

near

the passport office.

The thieves opened the bag in front of everyone, however, they did not find anything valuable. The stabbing incident occurred as a result of Sreerag and others being viciously attacked when they asked to return the bag.

Upon arriving at the hospital, Sreeraj was declared dead. The medical college has admitted his brothers, who are in

critical condition. Meanwhile, Muhammed Aftaf, one of the five attackers, has been transferred to the Co-operative hospital with injuries.