'Tell Me The Date And Time': Bhupesh Baghel Accepts Amit Shah's Debate Challenge

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel accepted Union Home Minister Amit Shah's debate challenge as polling in the state commenced on Tuesday.

Taking to X, Baghel said that he "accepted" Shah's "challenge" to debate the work done by him in the past five years against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's in the past 15 years.



Baghel posted a photo of a black couch with Amit Shah and Bhupesh Baghel's names on either side.

"Home Minister Shri Amit Shah! I have accepted your challenge by going to the same Pandaria Assembly where you had challenged me to debate on the work. You have not yet told the stage, date and time but the public has prepared the stage. Please tell me the date and time," he wrote on X.



Also Read |

Chhattisgarh Election 2023: CRPF jawan on election duty injured in IED blast

Earlier, while addressing a campaign rally in Chhattisgarh, Shah gave a challenge to Baghel in the Pandaria assembly seat. The Union Home Minister invited Baghel to a debate with the BJP about the accomplishments of PM Modi over the last 15 years and the five years as the chief minister of Chhattisgarh.

Also Read |

Chhattisgarh Phase-1 Election 2023: Voting underway in 20 assembly seats

Chhattisgarh is voting in the first phase of the polls today. As many as 20 constituencies are voting, including naxal-hit Bastar division.

The second phase of the polls will be held on November 17 and on December 3, Telangana, Mizoram, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh, along with the other four poll-bound states, will also participate in the vote-counting process.