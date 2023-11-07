Mizoram Election 2023: CM Zoramthanga Casts Vote In Second Attempt; Check Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga, who initially faced difficulties casting his vote, eventually exercised his franchise in the Aizawl-North-II seat. Contesting from the Aizawl East-I constituency, the Chief Minister displayed confidence in the political atmosphere on polling day, expressing optimism about the MNF's prospects.

Earlier, Zoramthanga had been unable to cast his vote due to a technical fault in the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM). The delay did not deter his determination to fulfill his civic duty, and he returned to cast his vote later.

While speaking with the media, the Mizoram CM stated, "21 seats are required to establish the Government. It is our goal that we will be able to obtain at least 25. That's what we hope. I think we'll have a substantial majority." This statement reflects the high expectations that the MNF holds for the election results.

The electoral landscape in Mizoram features the participation of 174 candidates vying for the assembly seats. According to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Mizoram, the state boasts a total of 8,51,895 electors. Among them, 4,12,969 are men, 4,38,925 are women, and one belongs to the third gender category.

As the state's voters participate in the 40-member Mizoram Assembly election, they do so under tight security measures. The election process commenced at 7 am on Tuesday, November 7. With the casting of votes complete, the anticipation for the results grows. The counting of votes for the Mizoram Assembly election will occur on December 3. Mizoram's political destiny will be decided, and the aspirations of various parties will be unveiled.

