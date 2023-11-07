Himachal Pradesh To Mizoram: 7 Places With Great AQI Index This Winter

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Big cities like Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai are reeling with bad air quality this winter. Here's a list of 7 places in India that you should be to breathe in fresh, non-polluted air. Ditch these cities and escape to these 7 places from Himachal Pradesh to Mizoram for healthier lungs

Leh and Ladakh is remotely situated from any big cities and due to it's high altitude and sparse pollution, it offers cleaner air

Situated in the Indian Ocean, the islands are far away from mainland India and hence pollution is comparatively less

This north-eastern state is remote in it's location and has better air quality with lush- green landscape

The air quality in Sikkim than most other places in India and it has one of the most cleanest air quality in the country

There are places in Goa which has better air quality than the rest of the country

The secluded nature of the eastern himalayas, make Arunachal Pradesh one of the cleanest in the region

Places like Lahaul, Spiti, Manali due to their high altitudes and less industrial pollution tends to have better air quality index