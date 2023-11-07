Kamal Haasan's Birthday Party: Suriya And Aamir Khan Pose With Ravi K Chandran For Selife

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On November 7, Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan celebrates his 69th birthday. The 'Indian 2' actor threw a birthday party for his pals and fellow film industry professionals one day early. Attending the celebration was Aamir Khan, who is now in Chennai taking care of his mother. Cinematographer Ravi K Chandran posted a selfie with Suriya and Aamir Khan on X, the platform that was once known as Twitter.

The oldest daughter of Kamal Haasan, Shruti Haasan, wished her father on social media. She posted a cute movie with a compilation of lovely moments in it.

At a posh hotel in Chennai, Kamal Haasan threw a birthday celebration on November 6. Attending the festival was cinematographer Ravi K Chandran, who posted a fantastic selfie with Suriya and Aamir Khan. Cinematographer Ravi K Chandran, who attended the party, shared an epic selfie with Suriya and Aamir Khan. The cinematographer wrote, "Two ghajinis in one frame at @ikamalhaasan birthday party @Suriya_offl #AamirKhan (sic)."

Kamal Haasan is waiting for the release of his upcoming film, 'Indian 2', with director Shankar. The big-budget sequel will release in theatres sometime in 2024. Meanwhile, an introduction promo of his upcoming film with Mani Ratnam titled 'Thug Life' was unveiled and received a lot of attention from fans.

Kamal Haasan also has a project with director H Vinoth, which will go on floors later. Meanwhile, he has 'Vikram 2' with Lokesh Kanagaraj and a music video with Shruti Haasan in the pipeline

