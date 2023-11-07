Tiger 3: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's Actioner-Film To Exceed Rs 200 Crores In A Week; Rules Advance Bookings

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Tiger 3 is a part of the YRF Spy Universe, helmed by noted filmmaker Maneesh Sharma, with a gritty and impactful storyline penned by Aditya Chopra. The movie has bonafide bollywood star Emraan Hashmi as the lead antagonist. Tiger 3 is one of the most awaited magnum opus actioner-thriller extravaganza film, which marks the smashing comeback of Tiger (Salman Khan) and Zoya (Katrina Kaif) on the 70 mm celluloid screens after a gap of four years since Bhaarat (2019).

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17: Sana Raees Khan nominates Anurag Dobhal, Sunny Arya aka Tehelka for this reason; Know details

According to recent news reports flooding digital entertainment sites and social media, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer action-thriller film Tiger 3 can likely cross Rs 200 crores within a week as it dominates the advance bookings. The thrill and zealousness of all the ardent fans and cinephiles to witness, the phenomenal performances of Salman, and Katrina with the added intriguing element of Emraan Hashmi as the menacing antagonist has amplified manifolds as audiences and global fans await the release of Tiger 3 in the theatres.

Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 has received a phenomenal response from the audiences, with over 60,000 tickets sold on the first day of the advance booking, according to exhibitors and trade experts. The Yash Raj Films project, directed by Maneesh Sharma, is a sequel to the 2017 film Tiger Zinda Hai and releases on November 12, the auspicious occasion and festival of Badi Diwali. The advance booking for Tiger 3 opened on Sunday.

Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Executive Director, PVR INOX Limited, in his quote to a portal, reveals, "Despite the movie releasing on the Diwali day, we have already generated an advance ticket sales of 100,000 tickets, including 60,000 for the 1st day. Considering the huge fan following of Salman Khan across the country, and with its dubbed versions in Tamil and Telugu, the movie has attracted audience attention beyond the Hindi belt." Besides, Bijli believes the film may cross the Rs 200 crore mark in its first week due to the long festive weekend.

Furthermore, renowned film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, in his quote to a leading Indian wire news agency, has shared, "As a film, the advance booking opened to really very good and exceptional response. Till morning, in the National chain – PVR, INOX and Cinepolis, about 63,000 tickets were sold. You can not compare it with Jawan and Pathaan. This film is releasing on Sunday, on Diwali day, when Laxmi puja is happening in the evening, so people might go on Monday or go for a spot or current booking. It is a bit too early. We will get clarity closer to the release. As of now, it is excellent."\

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan's 'Josh' co-star Priya Gill quit Bollywood for this reason? Know details