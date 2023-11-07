Janpath To Dilli Haat-7 Popular Markets For Diwali Shopping In Delhi

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Delhi comes alive with Diwali decorations and special bargains in a variety of marketplaces and retail centres. Here are seven well-known locations for Diwali shopping in Delhi:

Delhi comes alive with Diwali decorations and special bargains in various marketplaces and retail centres. Here are seven well-known locations for Diwali shopping in Delhi.

Known for its lively ambience and little passageways, this busy market is located in Old Delhi. The market is a must-visit location because of its exquisite Diwali decorations.



Both residents and visitors enjoy shopping in Janpath. It is well-known for its distinctive and varied selection of apparel, handicrafts, and accessories.

Khan Market is an excellent area to shop for high-end apparel, accessories, and gourmet food products. It is well-known for its luxury boutiques and designer retailers.

Offering a large selection of apparel, accessories, and home décor products, Sarojini Nagar is another affordable shopping location.

Lajpat Nagar is well-known for its reasonably priced, apparel, accessories, and home furnishings. It's a location for jewellery, clothing, and other necessities during Diwali.

Known for its traditional Indian clothing, including sarees, suits, lehengas, and more, Meena Bazaar is situated close to Jama Masjid.

Dilli Haat is a well-known outdoor marketplace that features an array of traditional handicrafts and handloom goods from several Indian regions.