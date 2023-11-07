'Human Trafficking, Drug Dealing Surged In Congress Rule': PM Modi In Poll-Bound Chhattisgarh

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (November 7) visited Chhattisgarh during the ongoing phase 1 of the assembly polls, signaling the commencement of the next phase of campaigning by the BJP in the lead-up to the phase 2 elections. Addressing a rally in Surguja district, PM Modi pointed to a rise in crimes such as human trafficking and drug dealing during Congress' rule.

PM Modi accused the grand old party of obstructing Droupadi Murmu from becoming the President of India. He said, "You can't imagine how much Congress tried to stop Droupadi Murmu from becoming the first Tribal President of India], but it was the BJP which ensured this honor to her."

PM Modi acknowledged the high voter turnout in Chhattisgarh's first phase of elections and highlighted the BJP's commitment to Adivasi development. He stated, "After independence, Adivasis did not exist for the Congress party. Congress never bothered about you or your children, whereas BJP has always prioritized the development of Adivasis. Did you ever imagine that a woman coming out of an 'Adivasi' family could become the President of our country?"

In Chhattisgarh, the key battle is primarily between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. Meanwhile, Mizoram stands as the only poll-bound state where these two parties are not the exclusive primary contenders. The Mizo National Front (MNF) and Zoram Peoples' Movement (ZPM) have a strong presence in the politics of this northeastern state.

A total of 174 candidates are contesting in Mizoram, while the first phase of Chhattisgarh's assembly elections features 223 candidates.

The second phase of polling in Chhattisgarh, alongside the single-phase polling in Madhya Pradesh, is scheduled for November 17. Rajasthan and Telangana will undergo single-phase voting on November 25 and 30, respectively. The counting of votes in all the states will be conducted on December 3.