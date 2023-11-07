Kerala: Migrant Worker's Death Turns Out To Be Murder In Wayanad; Co-Worker Arrested

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Wayanad: A Tamil Nadu native, identified as Arul, was allegedly killed during an altercation with his co-worker in Vythiri of Wayanad district on October 30. The police initially registered the case as an unnatural death. However, in the detailed investigation, it was proven to be a murder. The accused was identified as Ramesh, a native of Tamil Nadu.



The incident took place on October 30. Arul came from Tamil Nadu to work on the Jalanidhi project under the Kerala government. The incident that led to the murder took place when workers were cooking and eating food together in the rented house. The eyewitnesses told police that Arul was under the influence of alcohol and died after hitting his head on the floor.

Arul was seriously injured and was admitted to Vythiri Taluk Hospital, where he was confirmed dead. The post-mortem report revealed that the cause of the death was internal bleeding.

Later, as per the detailed investigation by the police, it was found that

Arul had thrown stale food scraps into other utensils. Ramesh, who was in the group, questioned Arul's misbehavior, and this led to the fight between both of them.



The contradiction in the statements of Arul's roommates helped the police catch the accused. The case was investigated under the leadership of Sub-Inspector Santosh Mon, ASI Mani, Senior Civil Police Officers Devjith, Anas Civil Police Officers Ashlin and Pramod Abdulnazar.