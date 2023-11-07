Samsung's Bixby Will Be Able To Take Calls On Your Behalf; Here's Why You Should Try It

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Samsung's Bixby, the smart assistant, can now help you answer calls without speaking.

Bixby Text Call is a new function that was unveiled earlier this year and is currently accessible in India. It functions to convert incoming voice calls into text conversations. Regretfully, it isn't functional for placing outgoing calls.

When Bixby Text Call is enabled, a new button will show up next to the standard answer button on the screen of incoming calls. You now have the option to switch between a voice call and a text conversation with this new button. When you start a text call, you will see the caller's words displayed as text bubbles, just like in a messaging app. You can respond by typing your messages or using prewritten responses, and Bixby will convert them into speech.

One cool feature of text calls is that the conversation is saved, and you can access it later from the Recent calls screen. This can be handy if you want to go back and review what was said during the call.

Bixby Text Call's primary advantage is that it lets you answer calls when you're unable to talk or would rather not speak out. Thus, this function may be really helpful whether you're at a conference, in a quiet environment, or just don't want to converse on the phone.

You can use the guidelines in the source link to activate Bixby Text Call on your Samsung phone. Thus, feel free to activate Bixby for text calls on any Samsung phone that you think could be compatible with this function.





You must have one of the following Samsung phones in order to utilise Bixby Text Call: Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S231 Ultra, Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy A34, Galaxy A54, Galaxy A52s 5G, Galaxy A82 5G, Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20+, Galaxy A71 5G, or Galaxy A51 5G.