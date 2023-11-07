Starbucks boosts worker compensation with salary hikes, improved benefits

(MENAFN) In a significant move, Starbucks has announced plans to increase wages for its workforce by a minimum of 3 percent starting in the upcoming year. This raise is part of a comprehensive benefits package that the company proudly declares to be well above industry standards. Starbucks revealed that, effective January 1, eligible hourly retail partners in the United States will experience a tangible pay raise, with a minimum 3 percent increment. Furthermore, it includes differentiated pay for partners with tenured service.



Starbucks goes beyond the basic wage increment, specifying that employees with 2 to 5 years of service will receive a minimum 4 percent pay raise, while those with more than five years of service will enjoy at least a 5 percent increase. Importantly, the company has assured that these wage hikes will not lead to menu price increases, providing some relief to its customers.



Highlighting its commitment to employee welfare, Starbucks emphasized its competitive compensation structure, with an average hourly wage of nearly USD17.50 for U.S. retail partners. Baristas will have a wage range between USD15 and USD24 per hour, and when considering benefits, the total compensation package amounts to approximately USD27 per hour. This announcement signifies a notable step towards offering competitive remuneration within the industry.



The expanded benefits package goes beyond monetary rewards, offering additional perks such as earlier accrual of paid vacation time, innovative financial well-being initiatives, skills-building benefits, partner-centric scheduling, and the introduction of the inaugural North America Barista Championship. Starbucks views this holistic approach to employee development and satisfaction as pivotal to its success.



Sara Trilling, Executive Vice President and President of Starbucks North America, underlined the company's unwavering commitment to its employees. She highlighted the role of employee investment in Starbucks' achievements and expressed the company's dedication to empowering its partners. This commitment extends to engaging with their ideas and feedback, all while maintaining a focus on setting higher standards through competitive compensation and an industry-leading benefits package. Starbucks sees this as a vital step in supporting the journey of its partners, not only within the company but also beyond, towards a brighter future.

