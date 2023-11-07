Netanyahu exploits current war with Hamas to cleanse Gaza

(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has indicated that his country will need to oversee the "overall security" in Gaza for an “indefinite” period following the conclusion of the current conflict with Hamas.



In an interview that was released on Monday, Netanyahu addressed Israel's long-term intentions for the region in the event that it is successful in overthrowing Hamas, implying that a protracted deployment might be necessary.



“I think Israel will, for an indefinite period, have the overall security responsibility [in Gaza] because we’ve seen what happens when we don’t have it,” he stated.



“When we don’t have that security responsibility, what we have is the eruption of Hamas terror on a scale that we couldn’t imagine.”



The remarks seem to go against what senior Israeli officials have said in the past.



Israeli military must not be in charge of "day-to-day life in the Gaza Strip," Defense Minister Yoav Gallant stressed last month when declaring a significant ground offensive on the Palestinian territory.



Although the official stated that Israel will create a new "security reality" in the region following the present battle, he hinted that it would try to transfer post-conflict governance to a different entity.

