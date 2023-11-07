Americans deal with rising credit card debt amid high inflation, interest rates

(MENAFN) As inflation rates remain elevated and steep interest rates continue to prevail, Americans are increasingly piling on credit card debt to cover the mounting costs of everyday essentials. The forthcoming Quarterly Report on Household Debt and Credit by the New York Federal Reserve Bank, set for release on Tuesday, is anticipated to reveal a gradual increase in credit card debt during the three-month period spanning from July through September. It is expected to shatter the previous record, reaching a staggering USD1 trillion, as stated by Matt Schulz, the chief credit analyst at LendingTree.



This uptick in credit card debt represents a significant shift from just three years ago, when households were rapidly paying down their credit card balances, courtesy of stimulus payments received during the COVID-19 pandemic. "We’ve seen pretty sizable jumps in credit card debt in most of the last year and a half," Schulz remarked. He further expressed doubt regarding a substantial surge this time but emphasized that a decline in credit card debt would be surprising.



The growing reliance on credit cards and the corresponding escalation of debt are sources of concern, especially in light of the astronomically high interest rates currently prevailing. The average annual percentage rate (APR) for credit cards recently reached a new record of 20.72 percent, based on data dating back to 1985, according to a Bankrate database. The previous record of 19 percent was recorded in July 1991.



This surge in credit card usage and debt is alarming as it could result in individuals paying more for their purchases in the long term. For instance, if someone carries a debt of USD5,000, which is approximately the average for an American, the current APR levels would necessitate about 279 months and an additional USD8,124 in interest payments to retire the debt while making only minimum monthly payments. This financial burden adds further strain to households grappling with the rising costs of essential goods and services, highlighting the challenging economic landscape that many Americans currently face.

