9 Out Of 10 Companies Have Begun To Explore The Possibilities Of Web3

TURKEY - Web3 has been one of the most discussed topics in the business world and technology ecosystem since 2023. Corporate interest in Web3, which describes a new blockchain-based version of the Internet, also increased throughout the year. Data published by Bain & Company shows that companies place Web3 at the top of their agenda, revealing that nearly 9 in 10 companies (88%) are already exploring Web3 technology.

Sharing his evaluations on the subject, Gate Global Growth Director Kafkas Sönmez said,“Web3 is a new version of the internet based on a public blockchain that combines artificial intelligence, algorithms, internet of things, blockchain and other technologies to create a more closely connected and decentralized internet concept. It is defined as: "Humanity is now on the verge of a new future where it will discover its potential over time.”

Global trends point out that only 1 in 5 companies have an end-to-end Web3 strategy defined and ready to implement, while 1 in 2 leaders think Web3 will significantly impact their industry. Underlining that Web3 does not have a complete conceptual framework not only in the business world but also in individuals and that this is quite natural, Kafkas Sönmez said,“Web3 opens the door to a new internet imagination based on mathematics, trust, transparency, and where distrust is not possible. Today, trust is the issue we focus on most in all bilateral relations. Web3 offers a scalable and practical framework for building trust by proposing a new form of the internet, a new form of ownership. We should not think of Web3 as a temporary excitement but should benefit from Web3 in every field, from commerce to socialization, governance to security, finance to interoperability.”

Emphasizing that Web3 is based on decentralization and, therefore, a new way of functioning, Gate Global Growth Director Kafkas Sönmez said, "For this very reason, we need to think more about Web3. Web2, which defines the internet as we know it today, brings us together with social media and new forms of communication, introducing e-commerce and information platforms. It brought an experience where users could be content producers and 'write' online. However, we always needed intermediaries such as social media platforms and e-commerce services for these peer-to-peer interactions. These platforms are used to create a new economy. Although they were quite successful in this field, they became rule makers and started to control user data. This revealed trust problems. The way for the digital society to rebuild trust is through Web3. Web3 should, above all, offer security, durability, harmony and social benefit."

Emphasizing that Gate, which is among the 10 leading global exchanges in the world in terms of transaction volume according to Coinmarketcap data, has developed special products and solutions to introduce more than 13 million users to the possibilities of Web3, Gate Global Growth Director Kafkas Sönmez concluded his evaluations with the following statements:

“With Gate web3 Wallet, which we developed as a safe, free, fast and unmanaged cryptocurrency wallet that brings the possibilities of web3 to daily life, we bring users together with cross-chain transactions, NFTs and decentralized applications. On October 26, 2023, we organized an event where how Web3 technology can be integrated into daily life, and Gate's Web3 breakthroughs were discussed with experienced professionals. We shared our predictions about the Internet of the future with Turkey's leading technology-oriented opinion leaders at the event, where we also provided tips on the functionality of Gate Web3, which seamlessly integrates Gate into Web3. As Gate, which believes that Web3 is an immersive journey towards the future of digital technologies, we will continue our efforts to increase the presence and adoption of Web3 in Turkey.”

