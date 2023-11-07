Emaar Ushers In 2024 With New Year's Eve Celebrations Like Never Before

(MENAFN- B2Press) While the Emaar NYE celebrations remain free to all, Emaar has introduced a ticketed option at Burj Park for a hassle-free direct-viewing experience .

DUBAI - Emaar Properties PJSC, the globally renowned property developer, is set to elevate the iconic Emaar New Year's Eve celebrations in Dubai with an unparalleled feast of sights and sounds. Recognized globally for its unmatched spectacle year after year, this edition promises to be bigger and more spectacular than ever before.

This year, attendees can dive into the heart of Downtown Dubai, offering an exclusive and immersive experience with the introduction of "Emaar New Year's Eve at Burj Park."



While Emaar's New Year's Eve celebration remains accessible to all to enjoy free of charge, this new feature is designed for attendees wishing to experience the magic differently.

Ticket holders can secure a coveted front-row view of the Burj Khalifa fireworks as well as the light, music & sound show, without the typical hustle and bustle. Further enhancing the celebration, attendees will enjoy F&B and live entertainment leading to the celebrations curated especially for the occasion.

Step into the New Year with Emaar Hospitality's premier culinary destinations at Address Downtown, Address Sky View, Address Fountain Views, Address Boulevard, Address Dubai Mall, Palace Downtown, Armani Hotel Dubai, Vida Downtown, Manzil Downtown and At Restaurant. Each venue, a jewel in the heart of Downtown Dubai, is poised to deliver a dining experience that combines luxury with festive flair. Guests can anticipate a night of lavishness with expertly curated gourmet menus, the pinnacle of service, and an environment infused with elegance.



Celebrate at Dubai Opera for a night of unmatched elegance this New Year's Eve. The evening begins with the harmonious Dubai Opera Big Band, serenading the audience with their smooth jazz melodies, then transitioning to the compelling sounds of Grammy-awarded Fantastic Negrito. As the clock ticks closer to midnight, guests are invited to the Promenade to witness the magnificent Emaar New Year's Eve celebrations and Burj Khalifa's show. The festivities extend into the night with DJ Slim's captivating beats. Experience the magic at



Elevate your NYE Experience at Sky Views

Soar above the rest this New Year's Eve at Sky Views Observatory offering guests an unprecedented view of Burj Khalifa's breath-taking fireworks and dazzling light show. Immerse yourself in the ultimate celebration and usher in 2024 surrounded by the awe-inspiring view of Dubai's skyline.



An Emaar spokesperson commented, "Our vision for Emaar New Year's Eve each year is not just to mirror previous celebrations but to redefine them. The introduction of the exclusive viewing experience at Burj Park encapsulates our commitment to creating unforgettable moments. And while the heart of our celebrations beats around the iconic Burj Khalifa, we're delighted to extend diverse experiences – from Emaar Hospitality's culinary delights in Downtown Dubai to unparalleled vistas at Sky Views and captivating shows at Dubai Opera. It's more than a celebration; it's Emaar's testament to Dubai's spirit of unity, grandeur, and forward-looking optimism."

For more details on the event and Burj Park ticketing information, visit Contact: Tülay Genç | [email protected] | +31 30 799 6022