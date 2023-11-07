Vinpearl - Exciting Festival Destination In Vietnam

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach - 6 November 2023 - Vinpearl welcomes international visitors to celebrate the 2023 festive and New Year holidays in a selection of Vietnam's most picturesque and breathtaking destinations. Vinpearl's collection of luxury resorts and attractions offers a perfect blend of festive cheer alongside heartfelt Vietnamese hospitality and culture.



From the majesty of Halong and Nam Hoi An to the wonders of Nha Trang and Phu Quoc, during this festive period international, visitors can experience the traditional spirit of festive with a tropical twist while enjoying wonderful and scenic destinations guaranteed to make this holiday season simply unforgettable. Featuring vibrant colours, beautiful decorated trees, festively lit streets and colourful feasts, Vinpearl offers a seamless blend of authentic Vietnam and festive frivolity.

Vinpearl Nha Trang will host a number of captivating events, starting with our magical Christmas tree lighting ceremony, and the Marche de Noel Christmas Market, providing a soupon of tropical French flair. The grand opening of Nha Trang Harbour from December 20, 2023 also includes exciting festive celebrations, while the 2024 New Year Countdown party features an energetic music festival and a spectacular fireworks display. Visitors can also enjoy flawless beaches and engage in an array of water sports, including scuba diving, or explore VinWonders amusement and water park.

Phu Quoc United Center offers international visitors the opportunity to experience Christmas in uniquely themed villas such as the Nautilus Villa and Safari Villa, enjoying the warm sun and serene surroundings of Vinpearl Phu Quoc. Groups, friends or families can taste delicious fresh seafood and barbeque under a starry sky as calm ocean waves lap nearby.

In addition to hosting the 8Wonder international music festival, the center also creates a 'festival within a festival' atmosphere, with 37 days of non-stop festivities at the Wake Up Festival from December 9 to January 7. This includes our festive-themed Copenhagen Christmas Market to get guests into the seasonal mood, as we light up Christmas trees across the island and hold tropical-style countdown parties. At Grand World, there's always an enjoyable seasonal adventure awaiting.

At Vinpearl Nam Hoi An we deliver the perfect experience for those travelers who enjoy combining relaxation with entertainment, and wish to discover the authentic beauty of Vietnamese culture. Christmas holidays couldn't be more exciting in vibrantly themed tropical villas, where visitors can greet the day with warm morning sun on the enchanting Binh Minh beach, take a dip in a refreshing pool, or join our contemporary, elegant-style Christmas and New Year celebrations.

A special highlight of this resort complex is the VinWonders Nam Hoi An amusement park, which offers a comprehensive experience of authentic Vietnam. Featuring a Folk Culture Island with traditional folk games and craft workshops, visitors can enjoy lively and engaging renditions of longstanding Vietnamese art forms. For those who want to explore the famous ancient town of Hoi An, is just a short 20-kilometer journey.

And for those in search of the grandeur and magnificent beauty of Halong Bay, Vinpearl Resort & Spa Halong offers a year-end holiday to remember. Inspired by the Rennes Opera House, France, our resort resembles a breathtaking waterfront castle with all rooms offering breathtaking sea views. Here, guests can indulge in a Christmas feast across a diverse array of international cuisine and local specialties, complemented by a stunning fireworks display that lights up the UNESCO-recognized world heritage bay.

Vinpearl's invites the world to experience our year-end festivities offering the perfect blend of a modern festive Vietnam that still retains its vital authentic cultural essence.

Maroon 5 to headline at 8Wonder Winter Festival, Phu Quoc

After a successful debut at Vinwonders Nha Trang in July 2023, Wonder Fest's '8Wonder' music festival, it is now the turn of Phu Quoc United Centre to host Wonder Fest for Winter. This entertainment spectacle titled 'Wake Up Festival' features three music festivals, two themed festivals and will take place over 37 consecutive dates from December 9, 2023 to January 7, 2024.

Featuring some of the world's most popular artists alongside captivating stage designs, an inventive array of cuisines, colourful carnivals and interactive experiences, 8Wonder continues to lead the way as a 'made in Vietnam' cultural spectacular, elevating Vietnam's attractiveness and profile to international audiences.

Building on Charlie Puth's dazzling performance at 8Wonder in July 2023, Vinpearl are delighted to announce Grammy award winning band Maroon 5 will bring their iconic selection of stellar hits to Phu Quoc as they headline 8Wonder Winter Festival.

Vinpearl Nha Trang Hosts Vinpearl DIC Legends Vietnam 2023

Vinpearl Nha Trang, one of Vietnam's most beautiful beach destinations will make its mark by hosting the Vinpearl DIC Legends Vietnam 2023 golf tournament from November 26 to December 3. Featuring 60 international legends from the world of golf, and being hosted at Vinpearl Golf Nha Trang, this world-class golf experience will continue to elevate Vietnam's golf tourism industry on the global stage, and also marks the first time a DIC Legends event has been held in Asia.



The Vinpearl DIC Legends Vietnam 2023 also offers passionate golfers the opportunity to play alongside some of the most successful names in golf at the inaugural Vinpearl DIC Legends Vietnam 2023 Pro-am.

