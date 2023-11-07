Germany condemns Israeli minister’s statement around nuclear bomb threats on Gaza

(MENAFN) On Monday, Germany denounced declarations by an Israeli minister who warned to think through throwing nuclear bombs on Gaza in the current conflict.



The comments by Israel’s Cultural Heritage Minister Amichai Elijahu are “of course to be condemned. Such statements are unacceptable,” Kathrin Deschauer, deputy spokeswoman for the Foreign Ministry, stated during a Berlin press conference.



Eliyahu, a minister for the far-right Otzma Yehudit party, stated that launching a "nuclear bomb" on the Gaza Strip is "an option" in an interview conducted on Sunday.



However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu distanced himself from this statement and, as reported by the media, has suspended Eliyahu from attending Cabinet meetings until further notice.



Israel is widely believed to possess a stockpile of around 80 to 90 plutonium-based nuclear warheads, with the capability to produce material for over 200, placing it among the select group of nine nuclear-armed nations that includes Russia, the United States, China, France, the United Kingdom, Pakistan, India, and North Korea.



This nuclear arsenal comprises an estimated 30 gravity bombs designed for delivery via aircraft, with the remaining warheads intended for missile-based delivery systems.



In a related development, the German Foreign Ministry has called on Israel to uphold press freedom following a tense confrontation between Israeli soldiers and a television crew from a German public broadcaster in the West Bank.



“In such a tense situation in which we currently find ourselves, freedom of the press is of course an extremely valuable asset,” Deschauer informed news spokespersons in Berlin.

MENAFN07112023000045015839ID1107383296