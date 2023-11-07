Terrorist Assault On Oil And Gas Company In Dera Claims Lives Of Two Security Personnel

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In the Darazinda area of Dera Ismail Khan, a group of terrorists launched an attack on an oil and gas company.

The onslaught resulted in the tragic loss of two security personnel on duty, while three others sustained injuries. Authorities reported that the assailants struck the oil and gas company early this morning.

Following the attack, the wounded were swiftly transported to DHQ Hospital. Among the injured, one official is currently in critical condition. The deceased officers were identified as Muhammad Arif and Rehmat Elahi. The injured individuals include Alam Sher, Fazl ur Rehman, and Atta ur Rehman.

The targeted facility in this incident was the privately owned Alhaj Oil and Gas Drilling Company. The company camp, where a police contingent was stationed, bore the brunt of the assault. Additional police units have since arrived at the scene as the search for the perpetrators continues.