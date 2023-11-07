Victory Day Parade To Be Held In Town Of Khankandi Tomorrow

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Preparations for the Victory Day parade are being finalized.
Internal troops of the Defence Ministry, Interior Ministry, State
Border Guard Service, State Security Service, special forces, and
other armed formations will take part in the parade, Azernews reports.
Military equipment taken from the enemy as booty will also be
presented.
It should be noted that on December 28, 1991, the settlement of
Karkijahan, which is of strategic importance for the town of
Khankandi in Azerbaijan and its adjacent territories, was occupied
by the armed forces of Armenia.
On September 19–20 of this year, after local anti-terrorist
measures in Garabagh, the Azerbaijani army liberated the town of
Khankandi and the settlement of Karkijahan from separatists.
On October 15, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev raised the
State Flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the town of
Khankandi.
