Abbas Ganbay

Preparations for the Victory Day parade are being finalized. Internal troops of the Defence Ministry, Interior Ministry, State Border Guard Service, State Security Service, special forces, and other armed formations will take part in the parade, Azernews reports.

Military equipment taken from the enemy as booty will also be presented.

It should be noted that on December 28, 1991, the settlement of Karkijahan, which is of strategic importance for the town of Khankandi in Azerbaijan and its adjacent territories, was occupied by the armed forces of Armenia.

On September 19–20 of this year, after local anti-terrorist measures in Garabagh, the Azerbaijani army liberated the town of Khankandi and the settlement of Karkijahan from separatists.

On October 15, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev raised the State Flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the town of Khankandi.