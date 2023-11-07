Azerbaijani Carpets Exhibited In Brussels

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
An exhibition of Azerbaijani carpets was organized at the Frison
Horta Foundation in Brussels under the joint organization of the
Azerbaijani Embassy in Belgium, AZPROMO, and Azerkhalcha OJSC, Azernews reports.
The exhibition "Marvellous Flying Carpets" opened in Belgium
On November 6, representatives of Belgian state institutions,
ambassadors of foreign countries, media representatives, scientific
and cultural figures, as well as members of Azerbaijani, Turkish
and other communities living in Belgium participated in the event
organized in connection with the opening of the "Miraculous Flying
Carpets" exhibition.
Opening the event, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Belgium Vagif
Sadigov noted that carpet weaving art in Azerbaijan has an ancient
history, master carpet–makers successfully pass on the subtleties
of this art to the younger generation, the country's leadership
attaches great importance to the development of this art and the
work done by“Azerkhalcha” OJSC in the promotion of Azerbaijani
carpets.
Then the head of the Foundation Frison Horta, Mr. Nupur Tron,
welcomed everyone and said that the carpets displayed at the
exhibition have unique and vivid features, this art based on
traditions is highly appreciated all over the world along with
Azerbaijan and it must be protected. He emphasized that it is a
feeling of pride to organize the exhibition of this fascinating
cultural area that connects the East and the West, Azerbaijan's
national spiritual art sample carpets at the Foundation Frison
Horta.
Chairman of the Board of“Azerkhalcha” OJSC, honored art worker
Emin Mammadov noted that this great event was dedicated to the
upcoming“Victory Day” and spoke to the participants of the event
both the story of the day and the history of the organization he
represents. The Chairman said that the main goal of”Azerkhalcha"
OJSC is to preserve the tradition of carpet weaving and further
develop this art. He stressed that Azerbaijani folk-applied art and
its branch, carpet weaving, occupy a special place in the history
of the national culture of Azerbaijani people. Emin Mammadov spoke
about the carpets displayed at the exhibition, which belong to
Karabakh, Gazakh, Nakhchivan and Shirvan carpet-making schools.
Then the participants of the exhibition tasted delicious
Azerbaijani dishes, samples of local wines and enjoyed the
invaluable performances of the mugham trio.
On November 7, the process of weaving a real Azerbaijani carpet
was demonstrated and master classes were held for the visitors of
the exhibition. Participants of the exhibition have the opportunity
to make their own loops on the carpet. A special certificate of
“Azerkhalcha” OJSC was also presented to everyone who participated
in the weaving process of the Azerbaijani carpet.
In the second half of the day, books and publications on the art
of carpet weaving in Azerbaijan, made especially for children in an
exquisite design and in English, were distributed, and a film about
the art of carpet weaving and the well-known carpet weavers of the
country was shown.
The doors of the exhibition will be open from November 6 to
December 6 at the Foundation Frison Horta for European carpet
lovers. Visitors of the exhibition will also be informed about the
art and schools of carpet weaving in Azerbaijan.
