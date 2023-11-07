Russian Army Strikes 17 Settlements In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army carried out artillery and mortar attacks on civilian infrastructure in the border settlements of the Izium, Chuhuiv, Kharkiv, Bohodukhiv and Kupiansk districts in the eastern Kharkiv region on Monday, November 6.

Kharkiv region governor Oleh Syniehubov said this in a post on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

According to him, more than 17 settlements in the Kharkiv region came under artillery and mortar fire, including Okip in the Bohodukhiv district, Hatyshche, Budarky and Okhrymivka in the Chuhuiv district, Kamianka, Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka and Berestovka in the Kupiansk district.

At around 16:00, the invaders shelled Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi in the Kupiansk district, destroying a house, Syniehubov said.

At 19:25, reports were received about the shelling of Vovchansk, Chuhuiv district.

As of November 7, 190 children were evacuated from dangerous communities in the Kupiansk district, Syniehubov added.

Photo: Oleh Syniehubov

