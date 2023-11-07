Russian Troops Fire Grenade Launcher At Community In Sumy Region In Morning

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the morning on Tuesday, November 7, Russian troops fired on the Velyka Pysarivka community in the Sumy region.

According to Ukrinform, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported this on Facebook .

"In the morning, the Russians fired a grenade launcher at the Velyka Pysarivka community. Two explosions were recorded," the statement reads.

As reported, a woman died as a result of enemy shelling in the Sumy region on November 6.