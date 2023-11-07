Russian Troops Fire Grenade Launcher At Community In Sumy Region In Morning

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the morning on Tuesday, November 7, Russian troops fired on the Velyka Pysarivka community in the Sumy region.
According to Ukrinform, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported this on Facebook .
"In the morning, the Russians fired a grenade launcher at the Velyka Pysarivka community. Two explosions were recorded," the statement reads.
Read also: Sumy
region's border areas come under enemy fire 23 time
As reported, a woman died as a result of enemy shelling in the Sumy region on November 6.
MENAFN07112023000193011044ID1107383276
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.