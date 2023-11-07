Ukraine, Partners Begin Work On Third Rapid Damage And Needs Assessment

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers, the World Bank, the European Commission, the United Nations and other partners have started work on the Third Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment (RDNA3) to estimate the cost of reconstruction and recovery in Ukraine.

That's according to the press service of the Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

According to Deputy Prime Minister for Ukraine's Reconstruction Oleksandr Kubrakov, this will be an updated assessment of the consequences of the Russian invasion for the period from February 24, 2022 to December 31, 2023.

"Thanks to RDNA1 and RDNA 2, we were able to draw up, structure and start the implementation of rapid recovery projects in priority areas for 2023, as well as create a basis and an opportunity to plan the further recovery of Ukraine in the medium term. In 2024, we want to focus on projects that will contribute to economic recovery and create jobs. Such a report makes it possible to clearly define recovery needs and coordinate financial assistance," Kubrakov said.

RDNA3 will show the cumulative level of losses as of January 1, 2024, the cost of recovery based on the build-back-better principle, agreed priorities for recovery in 2024 and for the medium term until 2027, as well as reforms to attract the private sector. Kubrakov noted that RDNA3 would contain relevant tasks from the Multi-agency Donor Coordination Platform for Ukraine and the Ukraine Plan.

Anna Yurchenko, Deputy Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development in charge of European Integration, said that in 2022 the Ukrainian authorities focused on survival projects, and in 2023 they began implementing recovery projects and achieved tangible results in priority areas.

"We are starting a series of workshops that will help us adjust our priorities. The priority area are energy, municipal infrastructure, housing and utilities, transport, social infrastructure, private sector, the inter-sectoral area such as humanitarian demining, and digitalization," she said.

RDNA3 corresponds to an internationally recognized methodology that will also outline the investment priorities of the recovery and reconstruction plan for 2024.

The report will provide a prompt, consistent and transparent cross-sectoral assessment of damage, losses, recovery and reconstruction needs, and prioritization for 2024. The focus will be on assessing the impact of war and war-induced recovery and reconstruction.