Salaries Of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Servicemen Increased - Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on increasing monthly salaries of active duty military servicemen of Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry, Trend reports.

According to the decree, the monthly salaries of active servicemen of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry have been raised by 20 percent on average.

