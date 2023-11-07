               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Salaries Of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Servicemen Increased - Decree


11/7/2023 3:09:31 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on increasing monthly salaries of active duty military servicemen of Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry, Trend reports.

According to the decree, the monthly salaries of active servicemen of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry have been raised by 20 percent on average.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channe

MENAFN07112023000187011040ID1107383273

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search