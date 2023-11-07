Salaries Of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Servicemen Increased - Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. President Ilham
Aliyev has signed a decree on increasing monthly salaries of active
duty military servicemen of Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry, Trend reports.
According to the decree, the monthly salaries of active
servicemen of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry have been raised by 20
percent on average.
