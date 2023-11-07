Salaries Of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Special Forces Raised - Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on increasing salaries of military personnel of Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry's Special Forces, Trend reports.

According to the decree, the monthly salaries of officers, warrant officers and servicemen of the Special Forces of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense have been increased by 2.1 times on average.

The full text of the decree is available here

