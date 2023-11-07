Salaries Of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Special Forces Raised - Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. President Ilham
Aliyev has signed a decree on increasing salaries of military
personnel of Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry's Special Forces,
Trend reports.
According to the decree, the monthly salaries of officers,
warrant officers and servicemen of the Special Forces of
Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense have been increased by 2.1 times on
average.
The full text of the decree is available here
Will be updated
MENAFN07112023000187011040ID1107383272
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.