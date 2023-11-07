               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Salaries Of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Special Forces Raised - Decree


11/7/2023 3:09:30 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on increasing salaries of military personnel of Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry's Special Forces, Trend reports.

According to the decree, the monthly salaries of officers, warrant officers and servicemen of the Special Forces of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense have been increased by 2.1 times on average.

The full text of the decree is available here

Will be updated

