Azerbaijan Raises Salaries Of MFA's Main Department Of Internal Troops Servicemen - Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. President Ilham
Aliyev has signed a decree on increasing monthly salaries of active
duty military servicemen of the Main Department of Internal Troops
of Azerbaijani Ministry of Internal Affairs, Trend reports.
According to the decree, the monthly salaries of active duty
servicemen of the Main Department of Internal Troops of
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Internal Affairs will be increased by 20
percent on average.
