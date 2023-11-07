Azerbaijan Raises Salaries Of MFA's Main Department Of Internal Troops Servicemen - Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on increasing monthly salaries of active duty military servicemen of the Main Department of Internal Troops of Azerbaijani Ministry of Internal Affairs, Trend reports.

According to the decree, the monthly salaries of active duty servicemen of the Main Department of Internal Troops of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Internal Affairs will be increased by 20 percent on average.