United States Government Funds 18 Social And Economic Small Grants Across Malawi

The U.S. Embassy awarded approximately $225,000 (MWK 262 million) to 18 organizations working in 11 districts across Malawi through the U.S. Ambassador's Special Self-Help Fund, the U.S. President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) Small Grants Fund, and the Julia Taft Fund.

U.S. Ambassador David Young presided over the signing ceremony last week saying:“Though we refer to these projects as small grants, their impact on communities in Malawi is substantial.

Over the years, we have seen that a modest investment, with a significant amount of community participation, can lead to lasting improvements in people's lives.”

The Small Grants Programs support community-driven development projects that address grassroots economic and social issues.

The U.S. Ambassador's Special Self-Help Fund is a flexible grass-roots assistance program for small community-based development projects.

The PEPFAR Small Grants Program funds community-based HIV/AIDS programs, and the Julia Taft Fund addresses critical unmet needs of refugees with high impact projects.

