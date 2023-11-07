PM: Malaysia Opposes Unilateral US Sanctions On Hamas, Supporters

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 (KUNA) -- The Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Tuesday that his government did not recognize any unilateral decisions made by any country, including the United States, to impose sanctions against individuals, agencies or countries supporting Hamas.

"Malaysia only recognizes decisions made by the United Nations that are multilateral in nature", Ibrahim said during a parliamentary session.

"We do not agree with the decision made by the US and it will not influence our policies and decisions," he stressed.

He said that he contacted leaders of Islamic countries that share Malaysia's point of view, confirming that Hamas is not a "terrorist group".

"Palestine was not only facing apartheid policies, but also ethnic cleansing, and genocide".

"Although we did not ratify the Rome Statute, which means that we cannot bring this issue to the International Criminal Court, we will support the cause of any country, including Palestine, in bringing cases of occupation, oppression, and injustice against the Palestinian people," he said.

Regarding local media labelling Hamas as a terrorist organization, Anwar said, by now, the media should understand the sensitivity and understand the Palestinians 'rights to protest and take action.

The Prime Minister also warned of stern action against individuals or entities associating him with Israel and making disrespectful statements. (end)

aab













MENAFN07112023000071011013ID1107383261