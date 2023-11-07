Kuwait Premier Receives Audit Bureau's 2022-23 Fiscal Report

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 7 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received Acting President of Kuwait Audit Bureau Adel Al-Saraawi on Tuesday. Al-Saraawi handed His Highness the bureau's report for the fiscal year 2022-2023. (end) ag

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.