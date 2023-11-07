UN Humanitarian Coordinator Highlights Gaza's Alarming Death Toll

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 7 (Petra) -- Martin Griffiths, the Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator at the United Nations, has raised concerns about the significant number of deaths in the Gaza Strip, characterizing it as a profound "humanitarian challenge."In a statement posted on the UN's official "X" account early Tuesday, Griffiths remarked, "With 10,000 lives lost in Gaza since October 7th, we face a humanitarian challenge."The Gaza Government Media Office released a report on Tuesday, indicating that approximately 2% of the Gaza Strip's total population has directly experienced the consequences of the ongoing conflict, either as casualties or deaths.The report also revealed that Gaza's hospitals have been grappling with an influx of casualties, admitting an average of one injury every 15 minutes and one death every hour since the outset of the conflict. Shockingly, the average number of child fatalities stands at six per hour, while women account for five fatalities per hour.The devastating situation unfolds as the Israeli military has been engaged in what is being described as a "destructive war" in Gaza for the past 32 days. The toll is staggering, with over 10,022 Palestinian lives lost, including 4,104 children and 2,641 women, while more than 25,000 others have sustained injuries.