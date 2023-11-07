(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) 3500 Contestants Participate in the Running Competition of the 5th "Labor Sports Tournament"







More than 3500 laborers from various companies & corporations participated in the running competition of the 5th edition of the 'Labor Sports Tournament', the biggest of its kind, which is organized by Dubai Sports Council (DSC) in collaboration with the Permanent Committee of Labor Affairs in Dubai & Dubai Police, and under title 'Their Happiness is Our Goal'.



Participants in the 5th edition of the Tournament, which will continue up to 13th March 2024, compete in 11 sports competitions; these are: basketball, football, running, arm wrestling, badminton, volleyball, swimming, tug of war, yoga, cricket & kabaddi.



The running competition was held at the Laborers Residential Area in Muhaisna 4, where contestants competed in two different distances; these were: 5 km & 3 km.



In the 5 km running, Sada Dafla from ENOC Petroleum Company won 1st place, followed by Atheophylode Abekha from ENOC in the 2nd place and Elias Milobath from Dry Docks World Dubai in the 3rd place. In 3 km running, Abdul Majid Othman of ENOC Co. secured 1st place, followed by Emmanuel Akwete Sikoko of Petronash in the 2nd place and his colleague in the same company Swati Kumar Suru in the 3rd place.



Winners of the first three places besides winners of the individual titles in the running competition were honored cups & medals by Mr. Abdulla Shukri, the Secretary General of the Permanent Committee of Labor Affairs in Dubai, alongside representatives of DSC & Dubai Police. Valuable prizes were also awarded to winning fans in sub-competitions, held on the sideline of the competition.



The various competitions of the Tournament continue throughout the upcoming weeks. In this regard, the cricket competition will take place during this month at the courts of Dubai Holding in Jebel Ali.



The Tournament is taking place at 10 different locations; these are: Jebel Ali, Al-Quoz, Al-Jeddaf, DP World, DUTCO, Dulsco, ENOC Residential Complex, Qusais, Muhaisna 4 and Al-Ghurair Residential Complex.



DSC organizes the 'Labor Sports Tournament' to give laborers unique opportunity to exercise favorite sports, spend entertaining times in useful activities, break the daily routine of work, cement social ties with counterparts in other entities & improve level of physical fitness. It also brings joy for laborers and helps them to increase productivity. The Tournament meets DSC's strategy to create a distinctive & happy sports society.



It is worth-mentioning that DSC has launched sports initiatives for laborers since 2010, under title 'The First Labor Sports Festival', with participation of thousands of laborers of various ages & multi-nationalities.







