Setbacks threaten US clean energy investments, putting Biden's climate goals at risk

(MENAFN) One year after the enactment of a groundbreaking climate law in the United States, there's a disconcerting trend emerging – a multitude of clean energy investments are facing delays or cancellations. This unsettling development poses a significant threat to the Biden administration's ambitious emissions reduction targets.



In August 2022, President Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Law, a sweeping legislation designed to allocate USD370 billion toward rapidly decarbonizing the world's largest economy. This law encompassed a range of provisions, including substantial investments in low-emission technologies through new, extended, or expanded tax incentives.



However, recent weeks have witnessed a series of setbacks in the clean energy sector, with companies central to crucial, government-supported initiatives either scrapping or slowing down their plans. Among these notable instances, Ørsted, the world's leading offshore wind developer, canceled two significant projects aimed at generating and supplying 2.2 gigawatts of energy to New Jersey. The situation has become so concerning that Anya-Isabelle Dotzenrath, Director of Low-Carbon Energy at BP, described the state of the US offshore wind sector as "fundamentally broken" during a Financial Times conference.



Just last week, General Motors decided to abandon its plans to manufacture 400,000 electric vehicles by the middle of the next year, citing "slowing growth in the near term." In a similar vein, Ford disclosed that it had postponed investments amounting to USD12 billion in electric vehicles, attributing this decision to "a flat growth curve compared to what the industry expected and what we expected."



These developments are especially disconcerting considering the Biden administration's lofty aspirations for electric vehicles. The administration has set a target for electric vehicles to represent 50 percent of total new car sales by 2030. However, the latest data from Cox Automotive reveals that electric vehicles accounted for less than 8 percent of total car sales in the third quarter, indicating a significant gap between current progress and the administration's goals.



Adding to these woes, Navigator COT2, supported by investment giant BlackRock, canceled a substantial USD3 billion carbon capture and storage project in October, citing the "unpredictable nature of regulatory and governmental processes." The implications of these delayed or abandoned clean energy projects are vast, not only undermining the United States' ability to meet its climate objectives but also affecting the broader global efforts to combat climate change. As the world grapples with the pressing need to transition to cleaner energy sources, these setbacks underscore the complex challenges and uncertainties facing the clean energy sector, despite strong governmental support.

