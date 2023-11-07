(MENAFN) Ukraine's Foreign Minister, Dmitry Kuleba, has refuted recent claims suggesting widespread corruption among Ukrainian officials, asserting that reports from anonymous sources should be treated with skepticism. Kuleba responded to a Time magazine article that alleged extensive and poorly concealed corruption within the country. He emphasized that the statement suggesting officials were "stealing like there is no tomorrow" is unfounded, highlighting assessments from the European Commission that indicate a concerted effort to combat corruption within Ukraine.



Kuleba urged the public to rely on information from official sources, underscoring the substantial progress made in Ukraine's fight against graft and its enhanced ability to respond to corruption cases. The original Time article featured journalist Simon Shuster's conversation with an unnamed Ukrainian top presidential adviser, who was asked whether officials would hesitate before engaging in corrupt practices, given the purported anti-corruption efforts in the country. The adviser allegedly responded that this was not the case.



In the report, the adviser reportedly contested Shuster's assertion, stating, "Simon, you're mistaken. People are stealing like there's no tomorrow." Kuleba's remarks challenge this assertion, emphasizing the importance of relying on verified information and official assessments.



The exchange highlights the ongoing discourse surrounding corruption in Ukraine and the complexities of addressing the issue. It also underscores the need for transparent and accountable governance, as well as the importance of fostering public trust in official channels of information. As Ukraine continues its efforts to combat corruption, the credibility of official statements and assessments remains a critical factor in shaping public perception and confidence.



MENAFN07112023000045015687ID1107383191