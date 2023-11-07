EU state`s FM claims no army solution to Ukraine war

(MENAFN) The Slovak government has taken a significant policy shift regarding the Ukraine conflict, with Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar stating that they no longer view a military resolution as viable.



Instead, Slovakia is considering advocating for peace initiatives and negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, with support from the European Union. Blanar emphasized that while humanitarian aid will continue, providing arms would only serve to prolong the ongoing conflict.



Speaking to reporters, Blanar highlighted the need for a new approach, explaining that Slovakia's capacity to supply weapons has dwindled, and they must prioritize their own national security. This change in stance aligns with the recent commitment made by newly elected Prime Minister Robert Fico to halt all shipments of arms, asserting that not a single round would be sent. Fico also called for the EU to transition from being an arms supplier to actively promoting peace in the region.



Blanar further emphasized the necessity of initiating peace efforts at the European Union level, indicating Slovakia's intention to facilitate renewed negotiations between Kiev and Moscow.



Although early rounds of talks took place at the onset of the conflict, they eventually stalled and have yet to resume. The government of Slovakia also expressed its support for peace proposals from various nations, including Ukraine itself, as well as suggestions previously put forth by China and Brazil.



This strategic shift by Slovakia underscores the evolving dynamics and priorities within the European community concerning the Ukraine conflict. The move away from a military-focused approach towards diplomatic and peace-building initiatives reflects a broader recognition of the complexity and long-term implications of the conflict, as well as a commitment to finding a sustainable resolution for all parties involved.



