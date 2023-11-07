Turkish BIST surges by 2.10 percent on Monday’s session

(MENAFN) Turkey’s main stock index, the BIST 100, concluded Monday's trading session at 7,868.02 points, marking a substantial surge of 2.10 percent compared to the previous day's closing.



The index began the day at 7,792.84 points and experienced a notable increase of 162.03 points from the Friday closing figures. Throughout the trading day, the index reached a low point of 7,788.61 and peaked at 7,900.45.



At the close of the market, the BIST 100 had a total market capitalization of approximately 6.8 trillion Turkish liras, equivalent to USD 238.7 billion, with a daily trading volume of 82 billion Turkish liras, or USD 2.88 billion.



In the commodities market, the price of an ounce of gold stood at USD 1,990.85, while Brent crude oil was trading at around USD 86.24 per barrel as of 6:30 p.m. local time (1530 GMT).



The foreign exchange market reported the following exchange rates: the US dollar/Turkish lira at 28.4402, the euro/lira at 30.5450, and the British pound at 35.2025 Turkish liras.

