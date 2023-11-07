US suggests to Israel using smaller bombs

(MENAFN) In a recent development, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken has reportedly advocated for Israel to employ "smaller bombs" in order to reduce civilian casualties during military operations in Gaza. The New York Times revealed that Blinken discussed concrete measures with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, aimed at mitigating harm to non-combatants. While the specific details of these measures were not disclosed publicly, unnamed United States officials have shared insights with the Times.



These proposed steps include not only the utilization of smaller munitions, but also a focus on enhancing intelligence gathering regarding the location of Hamas' command and control networks. Additionally, Blinken suggested the potential deployment of ground troops to create a physical separation between civilian population centers and Hamas strongholds, as well as refining the targeting of Hamas leadership.



Recent events, particularly the devastating airstrikes on Gaza's Jabalia refugee camp, have prompted the United States to seek explanations from Israel regarding the strategic rationale and decision-making process behind the operation. The camp, known for its high population density, witnessed extensive damage due to the use of powerful 2,000-pound United States-made bombs. While Israel contends that the operation successfully targeted a Hamas commander and numerous militants, Gaza officials reported a significant loss of life, with over 195 Palestinians killed and more than 400 wounded, predominantly women and children.



According to Politico, United States officials have advised Israel to adopt a strategy of "precision targeting" and a more surgically precise approach to operations, aiming to minimize collateral damage to civilians in the future. The United States is also considering providing Israel with smaller 250-pound bombs in an effort to discourage the use of larger munitions known for their devastating impact on civilian populations.



This development highlights the ongoing efforts to balance security objectives with humanitarian concerns in the complex and sensitive context of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.



The discussions between United States and Israeli officials underscore the shared goal of reducing civilian casualties while addressing security imperatives.



