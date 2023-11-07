Nasdaq ends Monday’s session with gains of 0.3 percent

(MENAFN) Nasdaq closed the trading day on Monday with gains for the seventh consecutive session, marking its longest winning streak since January. The tech-heavy index saw a 0.3 percent increase, equivalent to 40 points, concluding at 13,518.



The Dow Jones also experienced a positive trend, rising by 0.1 percent or 34 points, to reach 34,095 at the end of the day. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 added seven points, representing a 0.18 percent increase, closing at 4,365. Both of these indexes have been on an upward trajectory for six consecutive days since July and June, respectively.



The VIX volatility index, commonly referred to as the fear index, saw a 0.13 percent decrease, settling at 14.89. Simultaneously, the 10-year US Treasury yield recorded a 2.1 percent rise, reaching 4.654 percent.



In currency markets, the dollar index showed a 0.23 percent increase, reaching 105.27, while the euro experienced a 0.1 percent decline, falling to USD1.0717 against the US dollar.



In the realm of commodities, precious metals had a downward trend, with gold losing 0.76 percent to USD1,977 per ounce and silver declining by 0.88 percent to USD23.01.



On the other hand, oil prices witnessed an increase of approximately 0.4 percent. The global benchmark, Brent crude, was priced at USD85.19 per barrel, and the US benchmark, West Texas Intermediate, was trading at USD80.86.

