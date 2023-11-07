Survivor of Hamas assault depicts festival carnage to RT

(MENAFN) In a chilling firsthand account, Ofek Livni, a survivor of last month's shocking Hamas attack on a rave in southern Israel, has revealed the harrowing details of the assault. Livni described the assailants as displaying a complete disregard for their own lives, driven solely by the desire to inflict maximum harm on civilians. He painted a vivid picture, urging people to imagine being surrounded by 30 gunmen, each determined to take lives without concern for their own survival. Livni emphasized the urgent need for self-preservation during the onslaught, followed by a determination to seek justice.



On October 7th, Hamas militants launched a surprise attack from Gaza, targeting Israeli outposts, villages, and towns in the vicinity. Tragically, an estimated 1,400 Israelis lost their lives during the incursion. The Supernova music festival, located just three miles from Gaza, was among the initial targets, resulting in a devastating loss of at least 260 lives. Additionally, the militants took hundreds of captives back to Gaza as hostages, with many individuals being forcibly kidnapped at the rave.



Livni asserted that the Hamas terror group exploited the festival as an opportunity to showcase their violent agenda. He emphasized that their intentions are clear and unapologetic - to obliterate Israel and its Jewish population. Livni concluded by underscoring that Hamas is not pursuing peace, but rather violence and destruction.



This horrifying account provides a stark reminder of the grave threats faced by innocent civilians in regions plagued by conflict. It serves as a call to action for continued efforts to promote peace and security in the face of such senseless violence.



MENAFN07112023000045015687ID1107383179