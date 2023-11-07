Major currencies find stability amid global economic worries

(MENAFN) Today, major currencies have found a degree of stability, with the euro rebounding and the Federal Reserve adopting a more cautious tone in its recent statements, which had negatively impacted the dollar towards the end of the previous week. The dollar index saw a marginal decline of 0.08 percent, settling at 104.99, while the euro edged up by 0.08 percent to USD1.0738. It's noteworthy that the dollar index had experienced a decline of more than 1 percent over the past week, marking its most substantial drop since mid-July and pushing it to a six-week low.



Global financial markets have recently enjoyed a robust week for stocks, driven by growing expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve is poised to conclude its tightening of monetary policy. Several factors have contributed to the dollar's weakened position, including disappointing U.S. jobs data, a decline in manufacturing activity across various regions globally, and a decrease in long-term Treasury bond yields.



The British pound and Australian dollar have seen gains, and the Japanese yen has made a recovery from its level against the dollar, which had reached 150. It's worth noting that the Japanese yen had approached 151.74 against the dollar last week, coming close to the low levels recorded in October of the previous year. This prompted the Bank of Japan to intervene with dollar sales to stabilize the currency.



Regarding the pound, it has achieved some stability in recent trading, holding steady at USD1.2373. The United Kingdom's GDP data for the fourth quarter is eagerly anticipated this week. Despite a notable upswing in the pound's value last week due to apparent currency shortages, it is important to acknowledge that the currency remains down by 6 percent over the past four months.



The observed stability in major currencies is reflective of the various economic and social tensions prevailing in different parts of the world, as well as the enduring impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on global economies. The delicate balance and ongoing developments in these currencies highlight the significance of global events and data releases in shaping the currency markets in the weeks to come.

