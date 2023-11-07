US diplomats condemns Israel's actions in Gaza conflict

(MENAFN) In a recent development, lower- and mid-level diplomats within the US State Department have raised their voices, calling on the Biden administration to condemn Israel's bombings on civilians and advocate for a ceasefire in Gaza. A leaked memo obtained by Politico sheds light on the internal divisions within the department regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The memo specifically implores Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other high-ranking diplomats to publicly insist on a ceasefire and to synchronize their public and private statements on the matter. The document highlights the potential repercussions of privately criticizing Israel while maintaining a different stance in public, suggesting that it may foster perceptions of US bias and dishonesty in the region, potentially undermining American interests worldwide.



Furthermore, the memo underscores the importance of holding Israel accountable for any breaches of international norms, particularly regarding its failure to limit offensive operations to legitimate military targets. It also emphasizes the need to publicly address issues such as settler violence, illegal land seizures, and the use of excessive force against Palestinians, asserting that these actions contradict American values. The memo, labeled as "sensitive but unclassified," does not specify how many individuals endorsed it or whether it was formally submitted through the State Department's 'Dissent Channel,' which serves as a platform for employees to voice concerns and question policy decisions.



The emergence of this memo signals a notable shift in the discourse surrounding United States-Israel relations, as diplomats within the State Department advocate for a more transparent and consistent stance on the Gaza conflict. The document underscores the significance of aligning public statements with private sentiments in order to foster trust and credibility on the global stage. As tensions continue to simmer in the region, this internal dissent within the State Department prompts a reevaluation of the United States approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.



