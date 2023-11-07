Nikkei hits over a month high with chip-related companies leading gains

(MENAFN) On Monday, Japan's Nikkei stock index surged to its highest level in more than a month, following the upward trend set by Wall Street in the previous session. Notably, shares of companies in the chip-related industry played a pivotal role in propelling the market's gains. The Nikkei witnessed an impressive 2.37 percent jump, closing at 32,708.48 points, marking its highest closing level since September 20. Similarly, the broader Topix index also saw a significant rise, gaining 1.64 percent to reach 2,360.46 points.



The positive momentum in the Japanese stock market was greatly influenced by the buoyant performance of Wall Street's key market indices. This was primarily driven by a notable drop in bond yields after the release of data indicating signs of a slowdown in the U.S. job market and an increase in the unemployment rate. These developments fueled hopes that the U.S. central bank would consider concluding its series of interest rate hikes, thereby supporting global market sentiment.



Among the standout performers in the Japanese market, Advantest, a company specializing in chip testing equipment, saw a remarkable surge of 8.15 percent, making it a key contributor to the Nikkei's substantial gains. Similarly, shares of Tokyo Electron registered an increase of 2.14 percent.



Additional companies also contributed to the positive market sentiment. Fast Retailing, the parent company of the popular Uniqlo brand, witnessed a 1.58 percent increase in its shares. Recruit Holdings, a notable employment services firm, experienced a substantial uptick of 7.43 percent.



However, it was not all smooth sailing for every company on the market. Kawasaki Kaisen shares faced a notable setback, declining by 11.38 percent. This drop followed the company's revision of its annual profit expectations, which weighed on investor confidence.



In terms of sectoral performance, the shipping companies index bore the brunt of the decline, falling by 5.21 percent and ranking as the poorest performer among the 33 sub-sectors on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Furthermore, the banking sector also witnessed a decline, with shares falling by 2.06 percent.



The surge in the Nikkei index to over a month-high reflects the interplay of both domestic and international economic factors. The buoyancy of chip-related companies and positive cues from Wall Street have contributed to this robust performance, while sector-specific challenges have also impacted certain areas of the market. As global financial markets remain sensitive to economic indicators and central bank policies, the coming weeks will likely see further fluctuations as investors assess the evolving landscape.

