JHCO Continues To Extend Vital Humanitarian Aid To Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 7 (Petra) -- The Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO) continues its dedicated efforts to provide essential assistance to the people of Gaza as part of a comprehensive humanitarian response.This initiative aligns with the directives of His Majesty the King of Jordan and aims to alleviate the pressing needs of those affected by the ongoing crisis, and provide timely and indispensable support to the residents of Gaza during this challenging period.In a statement on Tuesday, JHCO Secretary-General Hussein Shibli emphasized the organization's unwavering commitment to this cause. He stated, "Since the inception of our campaign to aid the people of Gaza, we have been meticulously coordinating our efforts with official authorities, including the Palestinian Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Social Development. Additionally, we have formed vital collaborations with international organizations operating in the region."The organization's extensive humanitarian endeavors have resulted in tangible assistance to more than 37,000 individuals, offering them hot meals, medical supplies, food parcels, and clean water to meet their immediate needs.Shibli further underlined the determination to secure diverse forms of aid and medical supplies for the hospitals in Gaza. This comprehensive support encompasses the provision of essential medicines and other vital resources essential for healthcare delivery in the midst of the crisis.The JHCO remains open to receiving monetary donations through its designated bank account at the Union Bank of Jordan, Al-Wehdat branch. Donations can be made using the following IBAN: JO32 UBSI 1030 0000 4010 1659 9151 06. Additionally, the organization has facilitated the "CliQ" service under the name JHCOGAZA, as well as electronic payment options, bill payments, exchange offices, and its official website,For in-kind donations, the organization has established a collaborative arrangement with the Ministry of the Interior, enabling the receipt of physical donations in various governorates, with close coordination under the supervision of administrative governors.In response to the crisis in Gaza, the JHCO has sent three aircraft loaded with medical supplies and pharmaceuticals. This collaborative effort involved the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, the Jordanian Armed Forces/Air Force, and various security agencies.The supplies were dispatched to Egypt and subsequently entered Gaza through the Rafah border crossing, in cooperation with the Egyptian Red Crescent. The distribution of these aid packages to hospitals in Gaza is being carried out by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).