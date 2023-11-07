Continued Israeli Airstrikes On Gaza Result In Dozens Of Deaths

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Nov. 7 (Petra) -- Israeli military aircraft carried out a series of airstrikes and artillery bombardments during the night and early hours of Tuesday, inflicting significant harm on residential areas and various structures throughout the Gaza Strip.The ongoing assaults have led to the tragic loss of lives and injuries among residents, including children and women. The attacks were heavily concentrated in the vicinity of Al-Quds Hospital in the Tal Al-Hawa area, Shati Camp, Al-Maghazi, Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, Beit Hanoun, and other areas in northern Beit Lahia.In response to these distressing developments, the Palestinian Red Crescent urgently appealed for assistance and essential supplies to be provided to Gaza City and the northern region.Medical experts have expressed concerns about the imminent exhaustion of fuel reserves for the generator at Al-Quds Hospital, estimating a depletion within the next 48 hours. At the same time, sources within Al-Awda Hospital reported the depletion of fuel supplies and anticipated that fuel stocks would run out within 30 hours.In addition, the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza is expected to cease operations entirely in the next 24 hours due to fuel depletion, with some critical hospital sections already being halted.