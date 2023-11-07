Iranian, Egyptian Foreign Ministers Hold Phone Talk

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Download logo



Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian spoke on the phone with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry on Monday evening, discussing the latest developments in Palestine.

Amirabdollahian highlighted Iran's and Egypt's stances as two important Islamic countries, saying continuing bilateral talks is crucial in putting an end to the ongoing crisis in Palestine and the Israeli regime's savage strikes against civilians in Gaza and the West Bank.

The Iranian foreign minister also noted that the upcoming summit of the Islamic countries in Riyadh is significant and said Tehran is ready to continue consultations with Cairo.

Amirabdollahian asserted that the Iranian Red Crescent Society is ready to send humanitarian aid to Gaza through Egypt.

Meanwhile, the Egyptian foreign minister shed light on Egypt's measures to send international humanitarian aid to the people in Gaza, and hailed the positions adopted by Arab and Islamic countries as well as those of the Islamic Republic of Iran and their efforts in this regard.

Shoukry also underlined the necessity of continuing bilateral and multilateral talks to help stop the conflict, establish truce in Gaza, and send humanitarian aid to the people in the besieged enclave.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Islamic Republic of Iran.