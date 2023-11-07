Ranveer And Alia Charm And Inform In Makemytrip's Latest Campaign

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, 07 November, 2023: MakeMyTrip, India's leading online travel company, launched a new campaign aimed squarely at attracting new users to its platform by spotlighting the unique value propositions that set the platform apart.



Confronting the usual challenges travellers encounter when booking hotels online, such as insufficient room details and overpriced hotel bookings, MakeMyTrip's latest spots are both a solution and a revelation. The campaign brings back its beloved and inimitable ambassadors, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, cleverly revealing the depth of room-specific information available on MakeMyTrip, from the charm of sea-facing rooms to the practicalities of included amenities. These witty films also highlight attractive offers for first-time users, aligning perfectly with the timing for those planning their year-end travels.



Crafted with a keen understanding of the Indian consumer, the campaign depicts everyday situations that resonate with the target audience. MakeMyTrip's Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Business Office – Corporate, Raj Rishi Singh, encapsulated the essence of this initiative, saying, "An informed traveller is a fulfilled traveller. Our latest ad campaign embodies our commitment to provide transparency and trust right from the start. Understanding that travel is more than just a journey, but a release from life's pressures, we ensure that every booking with MakeMyTrip paves the way for an unforgettable experience that's both enriching and economical, allowing our customers to make the most out of their travel and the right kind of memories."



With these films, MakeMyTrip is not just showcasing a booking platform but promising a seamless travel planning experience. By introducing a significant discount for new users and showcasing the value of detailed, competitively priced offerings, MakeMyTrip intends to move the needle on how India plans and books their travel, promising a hassle-free experience for every traveller.



These films have been written by Tanmay Bhat, Devaiah Bopanna, Puneet Chadha, and Deep Joshi of Moonshot.

