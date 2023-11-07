'AZE 86.6' Team Of Baku Higher Oil School To Represent Azerbaijan In Panama

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) The "AZE 86.6" team of Baku Higher Oil School of SOCAR (BHOS)
will represent Azerbaijan at the World Robot Olympiad, which will
be held in the Republic of Panama.
The "AZE 86.6" team consists of BHOS students majoring in
Computer Engineering: Alehsan Aliyev, Emin Orujov and Ismail
Mirzaagayev.
The BHOS students took the 1st place in the nomination "Future
Engineers" at the final stage of the VI Robot Olympiad, which was
held in Baku, and thus won the right to participate in the final
stage of the World Robot Olympiad to be held in Panama on November
7-9.
