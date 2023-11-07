               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
'AZE 86.6' Team Of Baku Higher Oil School To Represent Azerbaijan In Panama


11/7/2023 2:18:07 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) The "AZE 86.6" team of Baku Higher Oil School of SOCAR (BHOS) will represent Azerbaijan at the World Robot Olympiad, which will be held in the Republic of Panama.

The "AZE 86.6" team consists of BHOS students majoring in Computer Engineering: Alehsan Aliyev, Emin Orujov and Ismail Mirzaagayev.

The BHOS students took the 1st place in the nomination "Future Engineers" at the final stage of the VI Robot Olympiad, which was held in Baku, and thus won the right to participate in the final stage of the World Robot Olympiad to be held in Panama on November 7-9.

