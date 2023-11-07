Chairman Of Cabinet Of Ministers Of Kyrgyzstan To Visit Germany

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 7. Chairman of
the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan - Head of the Presidential
Administration, Akylbek Japarov, will pay a working visit to
Germany, Trend reports.
During his visit, the second meeting of the Kyrgyz-German
Business Council and the "Kyrgyzstan Economic Day" business forum
will take place in German's Hamburg on November 8.
This working visit is also expected to include several bilateral
meetings. The second meeting of the Kyrgyz-German Business Council
will feature panel discussions on topics such as the training of
personnel and collaboration in the IT sector.
Within the framework of the business forum, discussions will
revolve around the development and strengthening of cooperation
between the two countries in areas such as renewable energy,
industry, logistics, and trade.
Additionally, German entrepreneurs will be introduced to
investment opportunities in Kyrgyzstan and priority business
projects. An exhibition showcasing Kyrgyz products will also be
featured.
Approximately 200 representatives from the business communities
of Kyrgyzstan and Germany are expected to participate in these
events. The signing of agreements is anticipated as an outcome of
this visit.
