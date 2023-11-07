               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Ready To Fly? AZAL Presented New Safety Instructions For Passengers


11/7/2023 2:17:59 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) The national air carrier of Azerbaijan has prepared an instructional video to ensure the safety of passengers on board.

The safety manual describes the correct use of seat belts, the placement of items in the cabin and the rules of conduct in emergency situations.

This video highlights the cultural heritage and beauty of Azerbaijan as well.

To watch the video, click on the following link: .

MENAFN07112023000187011040ID1107383131

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search