Azerbaijani Army Becoming Stronger, More Advanced, Thanks To President Ilham Aliyev - Ex-Turkish Ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7.
President Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijani Army has been modernized,
strengthened and ensures Azerbaijan's security, Former Turkish
ambassador to Azerbaijan, representative of İMZA Social Development
Support Public Association in Türkiye, co-chairman of the Union of
Elders of Türkiye and Turkic World, Hulusi Kilic told Trend .
"Azerbaijan's victory in the second Karabakh war is a historic
achievement, the crown of all achievements. Today Azerbaijan is a
strong country of the South Caucasus, which always wishes peace and
stability in the region. Azerbaijan's economy is also strengthening
day by day. Because the country is headed by a very strong leader -
President Ilham Aliyev," he said.
"Victories are not easy, they are achieved by the unity of the
people under the leadership of a strong leader and the strength of
the army. This victory is also celebrated in Turkic states, as the
liberation of Karabakh from occupation is a holiday for each of
us," Kilic added.
Shusha, which has great spiritual significance for the
Azerbaijani people, was liberated from Armenian occupation on
November 8, 2020, during the second Karabakh war of Azerbaijan. The
liberation of Shusha was the culmination of the 44-day second
Karabakh war. By the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev
dated December 3, 2020, November 8 is annually marked as Victory
Day in Azerbaijan.
